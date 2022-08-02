Not Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif To Make An Appearance On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ With These Two Actors

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ has seen interesting pairings gracing the coveted couch. From ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to ‘Liger’ co-stars Vijay Deverakonda - Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sara Ali Khan - Janhvi Kapoor. Next up on the show are ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now added to the list of stars is none other than Katrina Kaif, who teased her appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’ by posting a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Wearing a black and white striped long flowy dress, which she paired with silver heels, the actress looked stunning as usual.

She captioned the post as, "Anyone for Koffee??” Reacting to her post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a man raising a hand emoji while Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a heart eyes emoji on the photo.

Before Katrina, Ishaan Khatter had also hinted that he'll be part of the show. Now with Ishaan and Katrina’s confirmation apart from Siddhant’s affirmation for Koffee, it seems the ‘Phone Booth’ co-stars are next up to appear on the show. When Ishaan had also shared his photos, Siddhant commented, "Bhoot..."

Earlier, it was touted that Katrina will appear on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with her husband-actor Vicky. But a report in Pinkvilla claims that she will actually be seen on the show with Siddhant and actor Ishaan Khatter.

For the unversed, the trio would be seen together in ‘Phone Booth’, which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Backed by Excel Entertainment, it will hit the screens on November 4.

Apart from this, on the work front, Katrina also has the film ‘Merry Christmas’ in the lineup with Vijay Setupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Not just that, she is also part of ‘Tiger 3’ also featuring Salman Khan.