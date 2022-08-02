Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Not Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif To Make An Appearance On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ With These Two Actors

It looks like Katrina Kaif will not grace the ‘KWK 7’ couch with husband Vicky Kaushal, but other two actors from Bollywood. Read on to know.

Katrina Kaif during a photoshoot
Katrina Kaif during a photoshoot Instagram/@katrinakaif

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 3:16 pm

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ has seen interesting pairings gracing the coveted couch. From ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to ‘Liger’ co-stars Vijay Deverakonda - Ananya Panday and Akshay Kumar - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sara Ali Khan - Janhvi Kapoor. Next up on the show are ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Now added to the list of stars is none other than Katrina Kaif, who teased her appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’ by posting a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Wearing a black and white striped long flowy dress, which she paired with silver heels, the actress looked stunning as usual. 

She captioned the post as, "Anyone for Koffee??” Reacting to her post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a man raising a hand emoji while Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a heart eyes emoji on the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Related stories

Katrina Kaif Raps With Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi In Fun-Filled BTS Video For Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot' To Hit Screens In October

Quirky Video Showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' Logo

Before Katrina, Ishaan Khatter had also hinted that he'll be part of the show. Now with Ishaan and Katrina’s confirmation apart from Siddhant’s affirmation for Koffee, it seems the ‘Phone Booth’ co-stars are next up to appear on the show. When Ishaan had also shared his photos, Siddhant commented, "Bhoot..."

Earlier, it was touted that Katrina will appear on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ with her husband-actor Vicky. But a report in Pinkvilla claims that she will actually be seen on the show with Siddhant and actor Ishaan Khatter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

For the unversed, the trio would be seen together in ‘Phone Booth’, which is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Backed by Excel Entertainment, it will hit the screens on November 4. 

Apart from this, on the work front, Katrina also has the film ‘Merry Christmas’ in the lineup with Vijay Setupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Not just that, she is also part of ‘Tiger 3’ also featuring Salman Khan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Koffee With Karan Ishaan Khatter Siddhant Chaturvedi Katrina Kaif Ishaan Khatter Siddhant Chaturvedi Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Shine On Day 2 - Highlights

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals