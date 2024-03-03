Nikhilesh Rathore Shares His Experience Of Shooting In Forest For 'Srimad Ramayana'

Actor Nikhilesh Rathore, who plays Bharata in the mythological show 'Srimad Ramayana', has talked about the roller-coaster experience of shooting in Chikuwadi forest in Umargam on the outskirts of Gujarat for the ongoing track of 'Bharat Milap' in the show.

Nikhilesh said: "It was an amazing experience to shoot in the real locations. But it will also be a lifetime memory. As it wasn't as easy. The temperature during the day was very hot and sunny and on the other hand during the night it was very cold.”