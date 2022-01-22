On Saturday midnight, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas announced that they had become parents through surrogacy.

Many of the popular friends of the couple also showered them with love on hearing the news of them welcoming a child. “Omg HUGE CONGRAAAAAATS WOW WOW WOW,” commented lyricist Ryan Tedder, he had written some songs of the 2019 Jonas Brother's album 'Happiness Begins'.

Actress Karen Gillan, who starred alongside Jonas in the 'Jumanji' franchise, posted five red heart emojis as response to the post by Chopra.

“Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!” wrote actor and former White House Staff Kal Penn on Chopra’s post.

The couple announced the birth of their first child on social media with identical statements. Unconfirmed reports claim that the couple is now proud parents to a baby girl, despite the fact that the couple did not reveal any additional details.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the British daily, there were quotes by a source saying that Chopra and Jonas have been blessed with a baby girl, who was 12 weeks premature: “The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature.”

According to the report, Priyanka and Nick had been wanting a baby for "quite some time" and eventually met with a surrogacy agency in California to discuss their options, where they met their surrogate. "Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route. This is the woman's fifth surrogacy. They met her and really liked her," the source told the publication. A TMZ report also claims, citing similar sources, that Chopra and Jonas' first child is a baby girl.

Due to the premature birth, the surrogate and the baby girl are reportedly being monitored in a hospital. Jonas and Chopra appear to be waiting for the baby to be healthy enough to be transferred to a Los Angeles hospital. Priyanka is said to have planned her work schedule around the April delivery date, which will now have to be rescheduled.