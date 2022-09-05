Neha Dhupia On Getting Body-Shamed By People: I’m Not Going To Criticise Myself For It

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is known to voice her opinions often, is also an advocate for body positivity. However, she is often body-shamed by people for gaining weight after giving birth to her two children. The actress, on the other hand, thinks that she doesn’t need to get upset over her own physique because of someone else’s perspective.

“It is ever-changing. The requirement that I had from my body when I was starting out was different, and when I started working in films it was about maintaining my fitness and looking good on camera. Now, I have played a part when I was eight months pregnant… It doesn’t get more vulnerable than that,” she told Hindustan Times.

She believes that after having babies, she wants to accept the shift in her body. “After giving birth the first time, I did gain a lot of weight, which I later dropped. I gained weight a second time as well, but I’ve started to lose it recently," Neha admitted.

Has she ever felt uneasy about the way she looks? Neha replied, “How can I dislike this body then? Maybe during my postpartum time, maybe with my first shot. It has given me two incredible people. It took a long time for me to understand and respect that. I’m currently exercising and trying to get my body back to looking the way I want it to. I’m now in that stage after delivering birth."

She added, “I won’t, however, become dissatisfied with my physique just because someone else believes it to be a different size. I don’t think I need to explain anything to anyone; I know my rationale for being this large, the best of anyone,” thereby expressing gratitude toward her body for recovering well “after giving birth."

Neha signed off by saying that she has realistic standards for herself. “The first time around, it took me a solid two years to recover back to my original size, only to flatter myself enough to get pregnant again. If it takes time, it will take time," she said, adding, “I’m alright with whatever judgments others have of me, even if I go out in a tank top and a pair of skinny jeans. I’m not going to criticise myself for it."

Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’, and she along with Angad Bedi are parents to a daughter named Mehr and a son Guriq.