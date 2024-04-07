Art & Entertainment

Nayanthara Heaps Praise On 'Jawan' Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: He Respects Women A Lot

In a recent interview, Nayanthara was all praise for her 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She also opened up about her experience of working with the superstar.

Advertisement

Instagram
Nayanthara in working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'. She played SRK's love interest in the Atlee directorial. Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's chemistry in the film was very much loved by the audience. Their song 'Chaleya' also became a chartbuster and everyone's favourite. In a recent interview, Nayanthara was all praise for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She also opened up about her experience of working with the superstar.

On working with SRK in 'Jawan', Nayanthara told Hello magazine, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them.'' She added, ''Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot... I was pretty sure that Jawan would create a huge impact. After working so many years in the industry you know when a film is going to work and vice versa.”

Advertisement

Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%20And%20Nayanthara%20In%20A%20Still%20From%20%27Chaleya%27
Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara In A Still From 'Chaleya' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For the unversed, Nayanthara was seen in the role of Narmada Rai, head of Force One (the counter-terrorism unit of Mumbai police) in 'Jawan'. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a double-role in the action thriller.

On the work front, the Lady Superstar's last outing was Kollywood drama 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food' which got embroiled in controversies. She will be next seen in S Sashikanth's sports drama 'The Test'. R Madhavan and Trisha Krishnan are also part of it. The actress is currently shooting for 'Mannangatti: Since 1960' which is directed by Dude Vicky. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarisini Sukumaran and Gouri Kishan in key roles.

Advertisement

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he delivered three back-to-back blockbusters last year- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. He is yet to announce his next.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained