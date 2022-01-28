Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Mansion In Mumbai; Names It After His Late Father - View Pics

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his ideal mansion in Mumbai. The actor has earned a name for himself in the entertainment business and has now been able to fulfill his goal of establishing his own house in Mumbai.

The actor became an interior designer for his opulent house. The actor allegedly spent three years renovating it, which has been inspired by his former mansion in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.

Siddiqui, who prefers to avoid the spotlight, has stated that he witnesses a lot of fakeness at Bollywood gatherings.

Pink Villa reports that the actor spent three years renovating his home, which he called Nawab after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui. The home's structure is reported to be influenced by his old house in his village. The actor became an interior designer in order to achieve the exact aesthetic he desired for his home.

Siddiqui recently posted a photo of his house on Instagram. He can be seen in the shot enjoying in the sun while reading something in the lawn.

Take a look at the post:

Take a look at photos of the bungalow:

The actor startled everyone when he recently criticized producers for decreasing the quality of material. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor stated his intention to never again appear in web series. He chastised the public relations machine for promoting every show in the same tone. According to Siddiqui, such marketing tactics cause audience confusion since no one can tell the difference between genuinely good and terrible material. “A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality,” he asserted, adding he will be “open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform."

Siddiqui's Netflix film 'Serious Men' earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the International Emmys 2021. David Tennant won the prize instead. The other candidates in this category were Israel's Roy Nik in 'Normal' and Columbia's Christian Tappán in 'The Great Heist.'

In terms of work, Siddiqui will appear in five films in 2022. He'll be seen in 'Adbhut' shortly. Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra, and Shreya Dhanwanthary also play lead parts in the film.