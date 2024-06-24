In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, actor Nagarjuna‘s bodyguard is seen pushing a fan with a disability after he approached for a selfie at an airport. The video has enraged the netizens, and the constant backlash has got the actor to issue an apology.
In the video, shared by a paparazzo account, Nagarjuna can be seen exiting an airport alongside his bodyguard. However, when a fan approached the actor for a selfie, he was pushed away by the bodyguard, and it led him to stumble. Despite the incident, Nagarjuna did not acknowledge the fan and continued walking. Dhanush, who joined the actor at the time of the incident, looked back several times but continued walking.
Soon after the video went viral, social media users called the bodyguard’s actions as “disheartening” and “unacceptable”. Others even questioned Nagarjuna, and one fan wrote, “Hey @iamnagarjuna this is wrong at so many levels. It’s important to show respect to everyone.” When the video made it to Reddit, users condemned Nagarjuna for his lack of response, and one of them commented, “He is disabled. How humiliated he must have felt.” Another comment read, “This is heartbreaking. That man didn’t deserve such manhandling.” A third user wrote, “There are better ways to handle fans who come too close to the celeb.”
Following the backlash that he got for the video, Nagarjuna took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and finally addressed the issue. Sharing the paparazzo video, he issued a statement, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions so that it will not happen in the future!!”
Work wise, Nagarjuna is all set for the upcoming film ‘Kubera’, which also features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.