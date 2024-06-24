Soon after the video went viral, social media users called the bodyguard’s actions as “disheartening” and “unacceptable”. Others even questioned Nagarjuna, and one fan wrote, “Hey @iamnagarjuna this is wrong at so many levels. It’s important to show respect to everyone.” When the video made it to Reddit, users condemned Nagarjuna for his lack of response, and one of them commented, “He is disabled. How humiliated he must have felt.” Another comment read, “This is heartbreaking. That man didn’t deserve such manhandling.” A third user wrote, “There are better ways to handle fans who come too close to the celeb.”