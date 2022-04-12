Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Naga Chaitanya Fined ₹ 715 For Flouting Traffic Rules

Actor Naga Chaitanya has been reportedly fined for having a black film on the glasses of his Toyota Vellfire car. He was caught by the Hyderabad police for flouting the rules.

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 8:39 pm

Actor Naga Chaitanya has been making headlines every other day sometimes for his work, and sometimes for his personal life. Today, reports say that the actor has been fined by the Hyderabad traffic police for flouting rules. He was also fined on the spot.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ actor was travelling in his Toyota Vellfire and was asked to stop by the traffic police that was present at the Jubilee Hills check-post in Hyderabad. The reason that is being reported is that a black film was tainted on the glasses of the actor’s car.

The Deccan Chronicle report stated, "He (Naga Chaitanya) immediately paid the fine of ₹ 715 to the traffic police and assured them that the black film would be removed."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Love Story’. He will soon be seen making his Bollywood debut with ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. The film also stars actor Aamir Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor and many others. The film is being directed by ‘Secret Superstar’ director Advait Chandan. The film’s story has been written by actor Atul Kulkarni. It is an Indian adaptation of the popular Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred actor Tom Hanks in the lead role.

