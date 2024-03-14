Mrunal Thakur To Speak At United Nations Panel On Human Cost Of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal said in a statement: "Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. 'Love Sonia' was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.”