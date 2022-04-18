Mini Mathur Speaks Up On The Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara Wedding

Cyrus Sahukar, the popular VJ-cum-actor, married his long-time girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. It was an intimate function with very close friends and family members of the couple. Friends of the couple included celebs like Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur and her spouse Kabir Khan, Devraj Sanyal, Samir Kochhar, Sahil Sangha, and many others.

Cyrus Sahukar looked stunning in a white sherwani with a pink turban. Vaishali Malahara wore a stunning crimson lehenga with ethnic jewellery on her wedding day.

Mini Mathur took to social media to share pics from the couple’s wedding. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !! Its also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hystericaly abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad. #VAIRUS #MyBestFriendsWedding #shaadi Photo credits: The incredibles @nikitasanyal @ @devsanyal (sic).”

On Thursday (April 14) the pre-wedding celebrations for Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara were held. The pre-wedding functions included haldi and mehendi. For that day, Cyrus Sahukar wore a black embroidered kurta set, and his then-fiancée Vaishali Malahara wore a green lehenga.