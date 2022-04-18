Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mini Mathur Speaks Up On The Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara Wedding

VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur, a close friend of the two, spoke up about how their wedding was so full of love.

Mini Mathur Speaks Up On The Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara Wedding
Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Vaishali Malahara Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:19 pm

Cyrus Sahukar, the popular VJ-cum-actor, married his long-time girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. It was an intimate function with very close friends and family members of the couple. Friends of the couple included celebs like Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur and her spouse Kabir Khan, Devraj Sanyal, Samir Kochhar, Sahil Sangha, and many others.

Related stories

Gal Gadot Congratulates Co-Star Alia Bhatt On Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Cyrus Sahukar And Vaishali Malahara Get Married In Alibaug

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Social Media Flooded With Memes

Cyrus Sahukar looked stunning in a white sherwani with a pink turban. Vaishali Malahara wore a stunning crimson lehenga with ethnic jewellery on her wedding day.

Mini Mathur took to social media to share pics from the couple’s wedding. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !! Its also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hystericaly abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad. #VAIRUS #MyBestFriendsWedding #shaadi Photo credits: The incredibles @nikitasanyal @ @devsanyal (sic).”

On Thursday (April 14) the pre-wedding celebrations for Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara were held. The pre-wedding functions included haldi and mehendi. For that day, Cyrus Sahukar wore a black embroidered kurta set, and his then-fiancée Vaishali Malahara wore a green lehenga.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mini Mathur Vaishali Malahara Cyrus Sahukar Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Kabir Khan Celebrity Wedding Weddings Marriage Love Marriage Cyrus Sahukar Mini Mathur Vaishali Malahara Kabir Khan Mumbai Bombay Alibag
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India