Mehul Nisar Opens Up On Bhavesh In 'Anupamaa': 'He Hasn't Been Fully Tapped Yet'

Talking about how things have changed on the set, he said: "Honestly, it was just the same. I shot with Rupali Ganguly after eight months, but I did not feel any difference. We were as comfortable as ever." "Rupali and I share a very special bond. I have considered Rupali as my sister since the beginning of the show. In my 26-year career, I have not made any sisters or brothers; all are my friends, except for Rupali. I don't have a real sister in my personal life, and I consider Rupali as my only real sister. The whole group sits together and has lunch on the set. That's where all the masti, gossip, and fun happen," shared Mehul.