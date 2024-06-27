Art & Entertainment

Mehul Nisar Opens Up On Bhavesh In 'Anupamaa': 'He Hasn't Been Fully Tapped Yet'

Actor Mehul Nisar, who plays Bhavesh in the show 'Anupamaa', shared that his character has not been fully tapped yet and he is confident that the creative team will do full justice to his role.

Mehul Nisar Photo: X
Mehul said that his character is multi-layered and has much more to contribute to the story. " 'Anupamaa' is like home to me. Whenever the creatives have approached me, I have always come back to 'Anupamaa' and will always keep coming back. I was very happy to be back as Bhavesh. Bhavesh as a character has not been fully tapped yet and I'm sure that the creatives will do full justice to Bhavesh's character," said the 'Tumhari Disha' actor.

Talking about how things have changed on the set, he said: "Honestly, it was just the same. I shot with Rupali Ganguly after eight months, but I did not feel any difference. We were as comfortable as ever." "Rupali and I share a very special bond. I have considered Rupali as my sister since the beginning of the show. In my 26-year career, I have not made any sisters or brothers; all are my friends, except for Rupali. I don't have a real sister in my personal life, and I consider Rupali as my only real sister. The whole group sits together and has lunch on the set. That's where all the masti, gossip, and fun happen," shared Mehul.

His track is rather interesting this time around as well, he said: "After coming back to India, Anu is staying with her brother Bhavesh. After Kanta Ma's death, Bhavesh has also become very lonely, so he is very happy to have Anu around as company. The scenes between me and Anu have great chemistry and a very good feel to them." 'Anupamaa' is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, and stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

