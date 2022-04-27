Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Marvel Ropes In Puerto Rican Rapper 'Bad Bunny' To Play The Lead In 'El Muerto'

Puerto Rican record producer, singer and actor who goes by his stage name 'Bad Bunny' will portray the lead role on El Muerto in the comics based film. He will also be the first latino to headline a Marvel film.

Marvel Ropes In Puerto Rican Rapper 'Bad Bunny' To Play The Lead In 'El Muerto'
Bad Bunny Instagram/ @badbunny.pr

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:35 pm

Record producer, singer and actor from Puerto Rico, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who goes by his stage name ‘Bad Bunny’ has been pitched in for comic book film ‘El Muerto’, according to Variety. 

With this Ocasio has become the newest entrant into the Marvel heroes list in Sony Pictures portfolio of super characters. The movie ‘El Muerto’ is slated to release on January 12, 2024. Ocasio will also be the first latino actor to feature in Marvel movie. He said to the crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was announced, “To bring ‘El Muerto’ to life is just incredible .. so exciting.”

Related stories

Moon Knight: Five Godly Abilities That Marvel's White Caped Superhero Possesses

'Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness' To Be One Of Longest Marvel Movies With 148 Minutes Runtime

Iman Vellani Starrer 'Ms Marvel' To Be Released On OTT In June

El Muerto is known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics and is a wrestler whose powers come from a mask passed down by his ancestors. Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch announced that Ocasio will play the lead. 

So far the adaptive Marvel rights have led Sony to yield three ‘Spider-Man’ iterations. It includes the current ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as well. Other franchise includes ‘Venom’, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Marvel Comics Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe Sony Pictures El Muerto Art And Entertainment Bad Bunny Las Vegas
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HUL Becomes Rs 50,000 Crore FMCG Company After Posting 5% Surge In Q4 Profit

HUL Becomes Rs 50,000 Crore FMCG Company After Posting 5% Surge In Q4 Profit

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live

Sex Workers Of Kamathipura: Nowhere To Go, Nowhere To Live