Marvel Ropes In Puerto Rican Rapper 'Bad Bunny' To Play The Lead In 'El Muerto'

Record producer, singer and actor from Puerto Rico, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who goes by his stage name ‘Bad Bunny’ has been pitched in for comic book film ‘El Muerto’, according to Variety.

With this Ocasio has become the newest entrant into the Marvel heroes list in Sony Pictures portfolio of super characters. The movie ‘El Muerto’ is slated to release on January 12, 2024. Ocasio will also be the first latino actor to feature in Marvel movie. He said to the crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was announced, “To bring ‘El Muerto’ to life is just incredible .. so exciting.”

El Muerto is known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics and is a wrestler whose powers come from a mask passed down by his ancestors. Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch announced that Ocasio will play the lead.

So far the adaptive Marvel rights have led Sony to yield three ‘Spider-Man’ iterations. It includes the current ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as well. Other franchise includes ‘Venom’, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.