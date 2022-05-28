Manushi Chhillar: 25 People Were Dressing Me Up For The Wedding Sequence Of 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is based on the life of the fearless and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Kumar will essay the role of legendary warrior who fought to protect India from invader Muhammad of Ghor. Meanwhile, Chillar will be seen playing the female lead, Princess Sanyogita. Her debut has been much awaited.

Chhillar revealed that the wedding sequence in the movie was her most elaborate shot. This is became 25 people comprising of costume, jewellery, hair, make up, tailors and more dressed her for 3 hours straight.

She said, “So, the makeup would take 20 mins max because my director wanted to portray Princess Sanyogita as natural as possible and hair and costume would take hours. I would be the first one to enter the set, it would still be dark! For the wedding sequence, though it is a short one, it took a really long time for me to get ready! There was an army of people working on me to get me ready and look the way I do on screen!”

She continued, “It was like someone putting ‘alta’ on my hands, someone is putting ‘alta’ on my feet, someone stitching my costume, someone fixing my hair, someone fixing my makeup, someone is putting jewellery on me. There were countless people trying to put layers and layers of clothes and jewellery on me. That took a while!”

“What I loved about the costumes of Prithviraj is that they kept it very authentic. But they were heavy, the jewellery was very heavy. There was a duppata for my Swayamvar which went on my head. It was really heavy and I had a proper head neck and upper back issue. I couldn’t keep my head straight. So, every time we would stop shooting for a scene 2 people would come and lift the duppata so that the weight is not all on my head,” Chhillar added.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is known for directing TV show ‘Chanakya’ and film ‘Pinjar’. The film will release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.