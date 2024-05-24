Manoj Muntashir Reveals Tune Of 'Tere Liye' Was Created Using Rejected Melodies Of Madan Mohan

Super Judge Neha Kakkar said: "Your singing has such depth, Kshitij, it's truly amazing. Both songs were beautiful, but 'Tere Liye' - what a composition, what lyrics. Let's give a round of applause for Javed Sahab and Madan Mohan Sahab. When a song is so beautiful, it becomes our responsibility to do it justice, and you both did exactly that."