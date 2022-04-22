Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Malaika Arora Says There Is 'Misogynist' Approach Towards Relationships Of Women

Actress Malaika Arora highlighted the need of a woman moving on after a break-up or divorce, and also talked about the 'misogynist' approach of the society towards female relationships.

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:58 pm

Actress Malaika Arora spoke up about the importance of a woman moving on with her life post a break-up or a divorce. Arora split with her husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016, and was later trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor due to the age difference. She also spoke about how a woman dating a younger man is treated as something offensive. 

Arora and Kapoor had been dating for long before making it official in 2019, according to the Hindustan Times. Arora also said that there are double standards for men and women when they date someone younger. 

She told Hello Magazine, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce... There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man.”

The actress said that is is a strong but still a work in progress in order to make herself ‘stronger, fitter and happier every day’. She said, "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent.”

Arora had previously said that she was scared of being in relationships after her relationship with Khan. She said in 2019, "When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”

Arora and Khan separated in 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They have a 19-year old son, Arhaan. 

