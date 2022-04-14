Mahesh Bhatt Gets Son-In-Law Ranbir Kapoor’s Name Written In Mehendi On His Palm

The wedding day of one’s children is highly meaningful for their parents, be it celebrities or any normal person. Today, April 14, marked the wedding of actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor. After months and months of speculations finally, the two got married in an intimate ceremony. Very close friends and family members were present at the celebration. Post the wedding, a video featuring filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the father of the bride, has been going viral on social media where he is seen flaunting his mehendi.

Mahesh Bhatt, the actress' father, got his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's name written on his hand with mehendi in a beautiful gesture. Mahesh Bhatt flaunted the name ‘Ranbir’ written on his palm to the photographers.

The pictures of the couple after the wedding were released on social media by Alia Bhatt through her Instagram page. The pictures went viral within seconds, and people started congratulating the couple on this special milestone in their lives.

In one of the first photos to have been released online, Mahesh Bhatt was seen posing with his son Rahul Bhatt at the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The image quickly became popular on social media.

Reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wouldn’t have any other reception for their wedding. They might be flying off for a vacation for a few days and then get back to work, and then begin promotions of their film ‘Brahmastra’.