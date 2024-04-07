Art & Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Shares Video Of Her Lip-Syncing To Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ Dialogue From ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, hopped on the viral ‘vaatavaran’ bandwagon and shared her own take on the trend.