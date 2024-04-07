Art & Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit Shares Video Of Her Lip-Syncing To Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ Dialogue From ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, hopped on the viral ‘vaatavaran’ bandwagon and shared her own take on the trend.

Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Photo: Instagram
On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the ‘vaatavaran’ dialogue from the Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The video was shared by the actress from the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’.

Madhuri pitched the note of her character in the Reel a notch above and enacted the lines said by Lisa Haydon in the film.

The actress lip-synced the dialogue, “One day they used a word ‘vaatavaran’, and I was like, ‘OMG, I love that word. What does it mean?’. So Ayan said, ‘It means vibe’.”

In the video, Madhuri can be seen donning a black saree.

Recently, the actress walked the ramp for Ranna Gill’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. She donned a white sparkles drizzled pantsuit for the event.

