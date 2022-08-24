Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Lingusamy To Appeal Against Jail Sentence In Cheque Bounce Case

Well-known Tamil film director Lingusamy has said that his production house Thirrupathi Brothers will appeal against Metropolitan Magistrate's court order sentencing him and his brother to six-month imprisonment in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Lingusamy
Lingusamy IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 12:17 am

On Monday, the director, who has delivered several hits like 'Anandham', 'Run', 'Sanda Kozhi' and 'Paiyya', was along with his brother, sentenced to six months jail by Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Sadaipet in a case filed by PVP Capital Limited.

PVP filed the case after a Rs 1.03 crore cheque it got from Lingusamy bounced.

Soon after the verdict, Lingusamy issued a statement in which he said, "It is my duty to offer an explanation to the news articles that are being put out about me today. This case is between PVP Capital Limited and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers Film Media Private Limited. A verdict has been passed in a case filed by them. We will be immediately appealing against this verdict by the honourable court."

Lingusamy's Thirrupathi Brothers is believed to have taken a loan from PVP for a film that never took off and the loan, taken a few years ago, wasn't repaid.

As per court's directions, the director offered to pay the sum and issued a cheque, which eventually bounced.

