'Lal Salaam's Dhanya Balakrishna Breaks Her Silence On Her Alleged Comment On Tamils; Apologizes And Releases A Statement

Actress Dhanya Balakrishna is set to make her comeback in Tamil cinema with ‘Lal Salaam.’ However, an old statement that was allegedly made by her has gone viral. It has left her fans disappointed. The actress received severe backlash for the comment on Tamil people. She has come forward to clarify the issue and has put out a statement.
After facing severe backlash for her alleged comment on Tamil people, 'Lal Salaam's Dhanya Balakrishna has broken her silence. She released a statement.
Reacting to the backlash, the actor has finally broken her silence. She took to her social media to share a statement regarding this fiasco. She clarified that the statement was not made by her, and she apologized to her Tamil fans.
The statement read, “I swear on my profession that puts food on my table that the statement that is circulating now was not made by me and it is not my opinion. I had clarified it 12 years ago when it happened, and I am saying it even today. It was a screenshot created by a troll. But I have nothing in my power to prove to you all that it was not me. The reason for my silence for 12 years was only because I was receiving a lot of threats and hate towards me & my family and protecting them was my priority. Now I want to take the opportunity to clarify that the alleged statement was not made by me.”
It all started when a social media user shared a post that he claimed was made by Dhanya Balakrishnan in 2012. In the post, the actor allegedly claimed that Tamil Nadu citizens beg for water, electricity, and other basic needs from Karnataka. The post was allegedly made during the Indian Premiere League 2012 when the actor was supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore. While it wasn’t confirmed that Dhanya wrote the post, her name was attached to it, and she received severe backlash.