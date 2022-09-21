Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta's Comedy Film 'Nazarandaaaz' To Release On Oct 7

Actors Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee starrer comedy movie “Nazarandaaaz” will be releasing in cinemas on October 7, the makers announced Wednesday.

The film is directed by debutant Vikrant Deshmukh and produced by T-Series and Laxman Utekar's Kathputli Creations.

Utekar, whose last directorial venture was acclaimed comedy drama "Mimi", said he is thrilled to be associated with the project.

“The film has a very talented cast who are excellent at what they do and I’m very excited for it. It's also an honour to be joining hands with T-Series. I'm sure ‘Nazarandaaz’ will be highly enjoyed by the audience,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The makers also unveiled the first poster of “Nazarandaaaz” along with the release date announcement.