Khloe Kardashian Left With 'Emotional Trauma On The Brain' Due To Ex Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal has rendered reality star Khloe Kardashian with "emotional trauma on the brain".



Last year, Kardashian, 38, made the shocking discovery that Tristan Thompson, 31, was expecting another baby with another woman, weeks after their surrogate became pregnant with their second child, reports Mirror.co.uk.



In the latest episode of the Kardashian's Hulu show, sister Kendall encouraged Khloe to have an MRI test to see how her brain was functioning after the ordeal.



According to Mirror.co.uk, Dr. Daniel Amen led the scientific stunt and compared Khloe's brain with sister Kendall Jenner's, confirming that Khloe had some recent "emotional trauma".



The medic instantly noticed some impact, which Khloe quickly pinned down to being a result of a car crash she got into when she was just a teenager. "I went through a car windshield when I was 16, headfirst. I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that," she explained.



Dr Amen revealed: "You worry, and you can be anxious and you've had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma."



Spilling all on what it could be, Khloe told the doctor: "My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant."