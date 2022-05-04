‘KGF Chapter 2’ (Hindi), starring Yash, has a lot left in its tank, and more figures are flowing in at the box office. As predicted, it soared throughout the Eid break, bringing it one step closer to the illustrious 400 crore club, according to a report by koimoi.com

Last week's ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Runway 34’ were anticipated to gain from Eid, if not Salman Khan. However, things have turned out to be surprise, as a 19-day-old film has done miracles by drawing the highest number of visitors on a given day.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ (Hindi) earned a tremendous collection of 8-10 crores on day 20, the third Tuesday, according to early reports. When compared to the 3.75 crores earned on day 19, this is a significant increase. It is undeniably the most popular film among moviegoers. The total box office collection is currently 381.33-383.33 crores.

‘KGF 2’ (Hindi) will exceed Dangal (387.39 crores) in a few days, bringing it closer to the 400 crore club.

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj feature in the film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.