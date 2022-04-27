KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 12 Collection: Yash's Film Takes Off Past ₹900 Crore, Remains Unaffected By Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
KGF Chapter 2 Day 12 Collection: Yash's Film Takes Off Past Rs 900 Crore

The Yash-starrer film has netted over ₹900 crores in the worldwide film industry, turning out to be just the 6th Indian film to cross the achievement.

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 1:29 pm

'KGF: Chapter 2' has taken a long shot and is still dominating at the box office. The Kannada film, which was released in other languages too, dashed past yet another achievement on Monday as it turned out to be the 6th ever Indian film to generate over ₹900 crores universally.

According to Hindustan Times, the Prasanth Neel directorial procured over ₹23 crores on Monday taking it by and large overall count such a long way to ₹907.30 crores. Examiners gauge that not exclusively will the film outperform the assortments of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Secret Superstar' this week but will also cross the 1000 crore mark by the coming weekend.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a Film trade analyst, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the worldwide gross of KGF 2. He tweeted: 

Even on the 12th day 'KGF 2' managed to acquire ₹23 crores. The Hindi version of the film was solely capable of acquiring over ₹8 crores on the day. In contrast, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey'- - for which Monday was the fourth day of delivery - could oversee only ₹1.7 crores.

The Hindi-dubbed version of 'KGF: Chapter 2' has likewise kept on taking off in the cinematic world. The film's Hindi version Procured 8.68 crore on Monday, its twelfth day of release, bringing its total earnings to 329.40 crores. As indicated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is on track to surpass Dangal's Hindi-version India collections, which made it the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

'KGF Chapter 2' is the sequel to the critically acclaimed first part, and it sees the return of Yash as Rocky. The film has recorded heavenly business both overseas and in India, grossing over 900 crores worldwide. It stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, and Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister.

