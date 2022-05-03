Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Slams Airline Ticket Price After A Fan Questioned Why He Didn't Fly Business Class

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently travelled to Chandigarh in economy class. A fan inquired as to why he did not go in business class on his journey. Here's what the actor has to say about it.

Kartik Aaryan Slams Airline Ticket Price After A Fan Questioned Why He Didn't Fly Business Class
Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 4:35 pm

Actor Kartik Aaryan answered a fan who wondered why he didn't fly in business class on his journey to Chandigarh recently. Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video of himself sitting in the economy class of an Indigo flight on his trip. The actor, who was sitting next to a woman, was initially seen on his phone checking his calendar, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

His itinerary for Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lucknow was put down in the video. Aaryan was then spotted heading inside the airport, preparing to take his aircraft to Chandigarh. After boarding, Aaryan was seen conversing with others and eating cup noodles while writing "Sunday brunch" on the video. In the same, he also remarked, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions Day 7 (sic).”

As the video progressed, Aaryan was seen mingling with the audience as he stood on a stage in Chandigarh. He explained to them, "Aapke liye surprise hai. There's a surprise in store for you, hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane chalane wale hain (There's a surprise in store for you. We'll be playing the title tune for the first time here)."

Related stories

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Comparison With Akshay Kumar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Review: Less On Horror And Comedy, Just High On Kartik Aaryan

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Steps Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes For This Horror Comedy

At the ceremony, he also danced with the crowd to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' song. 

He also asked the audience, “hit hogi? hogi superhit hogi?  blockbuster hogi? (will it be a hit, a superhit or a blockbuster?)." Aaryan could also be seen taking a photo with his fans. As the video came to a close, the actor could be heard saying, "I love you, Chandigarh (sic).”

"I love you Chandigarh ‘#BhoolBhulaiyaa2’ Title track Launch (City 1) (sic)," Aaryan captioned the post.

In the same post, a fan asked, "Why Kartik Aaryan did not travel in business class? (sic)." Aaryan replied, "Ticket mehengi thi (Ticket prices were high) (sic)."

Aaryan is now touring cities to promote his forthcoming flick 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Actresses Tabu and Kiara Advani also appear in the flick. The film, directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, is the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which stars actors Akshay Kumar, Shiny Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vikram Gokhale and Vidya Balan in the key roles. Rajpal Yadav, who appeared in the original film, reprises his role in this sequel as well.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa New Release New Film Kartik Aaryan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood