Kareena Kapoor Says Son Taimur Is Closer To Father Saif Ali Khan: The Boys Gang Up Against Me

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is raising two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan. She claims that both of them are ‘naughty’, and wants them to always understand that both their parents are working professionals and might not be available for them all the time.

Kareena said that Taimur is quite ahead of his age and knows that his parents are working for a better lifestyle. “I’ve been going to work since Taimur was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life,” she told News18.

The actress added that she wants to inculcate her sons with values that they know that “the woman of the house also works.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actress also said that Taimur is close to his father Saif Ali Khan, and the duo often spend time watching some good cinema together. Taimur, in fact, wishes to be like his father.

Kareena mentioned, “He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me. He’s a boy who’s very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn’t supposed to do it."

Kareena’s son Taimur is six years old, while her younger son, Jeh, will turn two in February 2023.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. Saif, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.