Kareena Kapoor Khan Jokes That Saif Ali Khan Has Had A Child Every Decade

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a recent interview that her husband actor Saif Ali Khan has managed to have a child every decade. While Saif Ali Khan has two children with Kareen Kapoor Khan – Tamir Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, he also has two children from his first marriage with Amrita Singh too - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In an interview with Vogue, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she has made it clear to Saif that the same pattern will not be followed now. “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening,” she said, adding that they are making sure to balance their careers so that their youngest, Jeh, is taken care of. “And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa),” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress will soon be seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. This is her first film after the birth of Jeh. She will be sharing the screen with actor Aamir Khan. The film is touted to be the Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' which featured Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. The film will also feature actor Naga Chaitanya in an integral role.

There were also rumours of actor Salman Khan playing a cameo in the film, however, he refuted the rumours. India TV News reported the actor saying, “Aamir is the main hero in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Aamir is in a special appearance.” Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Aamir Khan before as in their films ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.