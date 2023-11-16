Actors Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently made a joint appearance on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. During the episode, the two actresses got candid about personal and professional lives.

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan asked Kareena if she would ever play Sara Ali Khan’s mother in a film. To which, Kareena gave a rather mature response. Karan questioned her, “If you were asked to play Sara’s mother in a film, would you?” Hearing that, Kareena said, “I am an actor. I can play all ages. So, you never know.” Karan then asked again, “So, you are open to it?” Kareena quipped, “I am open to anything that is acting.”

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Karan then gave Kareena a bunch of names of popular south stars and asked her to choose an actor she would like to star with. He asked, “Which South actor would you like to be paired up with? Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun or Yash?” Kareena reacted, “I am more of a KGF girl. So Yash. I have seen KGF.”

Karan was shocked to hear this as Kareena had earlier claimed that she does not watch any film, and had mentioned that she hadn’t even seen ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was helmed by Karan Johar and starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia too opened up about her personal life and said that she was the ‘perfect Kapoor bahu’. The actress is married to Ranbir Kapoor, who is Kareena’s first cousin. Alia said her job at family gatherings is to take group shots. She said, “I would be taking happy family portraits. I love being the one designated for the photo angle. Especially at the Christmas lunch. For some reason, everybody is struggling as to which camera to look into. Because there are three to four cameras.”

‘Koffee With Karan 8’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.