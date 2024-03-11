Karanvir Bohra Sports Shorts, Silk Bathrobe In 'Honey Trap Squad 2'

Actor Karanvir Bohra has opened up on styling his character Ashish in the season two of the series 'Honey Trap Squad', adding how thrillers are his favourite genre.

Talking about his character, the 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' fame said: "So, the previous season I was like a ladies man -- sexy and suave. But this time, he is a different person as his girlfriend is in prison. He is into trauma and stress. Even, the way I have styled him, as all his shots are in the house, is different. I wore really short shorts, an open silk bathrobe."