Karan Wahi Recalls Hardcore 'Dilliwali' Holi, says 'Now It's A Cozy Get-together'

Taking us closer to his childhood Holi memories, Karan said: “Back home in Delhi, I would play some hardcore Dilliwali Holi and go all out in my celebrations. In the initial years of shifting to Mumbai, I did continue celebrating like this, but eventually, I wanted to celebrate with the people who mattered to me. So now, Holi is a cozy get-together with good food, music, a little colour, and lots of wholesome conversations.”