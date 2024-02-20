Karan Wahi is an actor who is known for his works on various television shows. Despite having worked on some of the most prominent shows, did you know he once aspired to make a mark in the film industry? He took on roles in movies like ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’ and ‘Hate Story 4,’ but did not choose to pursue a career in films thereafter.
Recently, during the promotions of his upcoming show ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani,’ he discussed the reason behind the same in a conversation with Indian Express. He emphasized that he finds playing a smaller role on TV more “important and effective” than venturing into the film industry.
Advertisement
He was last seen in ‘Hate Story 4’ in 2018. When inquired about his decision to not be involved in the film industry anymore, the actor explained, “Yes, there was Bollywood work, but there were times when the films didn’t materialize. At the end of the day, I just don’t want to do a film for the heck of doing one. It is fun to watch yourself on the 70mm, but I would rather play a small part on TV which is important and effective, than just be a property on film screen and satisfy my ego that I did a film.” He added, “All of us want to know what we are doing when a script comes to us; it could be the biggest film, producer, or director, but if I am not doing much in the film, after that I will anyways not get anything offered. That’s why it is not been pursued; it’s not like nobody wants to work.”
Advertisement
In addition to discussing his heavy interest towards films, the 37-year-old model also emphasized the ever-changing preferences of the Indian audience, while confining his belief in the future of OTT. “Our Indian audience is used to coming back to a character over and over again. On TV, unfortunately, there are certain restrictions you have to abide by. OTT breaks those norms. I feel OTT is the future. Unfortunately, we give credibility to certain platforms, and that norm should completely change.”
Advertisement
As an actor, who has worked on every OTT platform, he also said that actors take up a project primarily because of the script and story more than anything else.
Advertisement
Presently, Karan Wahi is sharing the screen with his ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ co-star Jennifer Winget in ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani,’ which is available for streaming only on SonyLIV.