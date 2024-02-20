He was last seen in ‘Hate Story 4’ in 2018. When inquired about his decision to not be involved in the film industry anymore, the actor explained, “Yes, there was Bollywood work, but there were times when the films didn’t materialize. At the end of the day, I just don’t want to do a film for the heck of doing one. It is fun to watch yourself on the 70mm, but I would rather play a small part on TV which is important and effective, than just be a property on film screen and satisfy my ego that I did a film.” He added, “All of us want to know what we are doing when a script comes to us; it could be the biggest film, producer, or director, but if I am not doing much in the film, after that I will anyways not get anything offered. That’s why it is not been pursued; it’s not like nobody wants to work.”