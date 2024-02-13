Actor Karan Singh Grover is currently enjoying the success of the Siddharth Anand-directorial ‘Fighter.’ The aerial action thriller, which hit cinemas on January 25, is busy dominating box office collections. Now, in a recent conversation with Galatta India, the actor shared that his wife-actress Bipasha Basu, doesn’t ever want to share screen space with him again, post their collaborative work on the 2015 film ‘Alone.’
He said, “She doesn’t want to work with me. She says, ‘I can’t handle you at work also.’ I don’t blame her; I am a lot to handle. I am very emotional and very moody and very everything that you don’t want me to be. She is like, ‘At work, I want to be at peace and concentrate on myself. If you’ll be there, I will keep focusing on you, I don’t want that. I need to do my own thing.’ She is not going to change her mind, I am still a pain.”
Advertisement
Talking about ‘Fighter,’ he didn’t forget to give credit to Basu for making it happen. Earlier, Karan had stated that he was feeling hesitant about taking on the film, especially considering he had to leave for the shoot, just five days after the birth of their daughter, Devi. Despite his concerns, Bipasha encouraged him to seize the opportunity.
Advertisement
He said, “Not leaving the room when she is there to going to a different city, felt like a nightmare at that time. But the reason I was going was so special. I didn’t really have time to think as Bipasha kicked me in my face, she was like, ‘Go away.’”
Advertisement
The ‘Hate Story 3’ actor further stated that the reason he was holding himself back was because his wife had a caesarean. He shared, “She had a caesarean, and it is very difficult to make sure that those stitches are in place, the way she has to move… we rehearsed everything. She is somebody who is prepared for everything, and knows everything about everything because she does the research and reads a lot.”
Advertisement
For those unfamiliar, the celebrity couple met on the sets of ‘Alone.’ They tied the knot the following year, in 2016, and in 2022, joyfully welcomed their first child into the world.