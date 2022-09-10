Filmmaker and Dharma Productions's Head Honcho Karan Johar, who has been making headlines ever since the 'nepotism in Bollywood' debate started, recently appeared on Amazon MiniTV’s show 'Case Toh Banta Hai' where he joked about finding talented actors.

Riteish Deshmukh was seen grilling 'Koffee with Karan' host on the show Case Toh Banta Hai. As per the Hindustan Times report, Riteish asked Karan, “Mujhe bataye ki aap jab kisi actor ko aap cast karte hai, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks (I have been told that whenever you cast actors in your films, you only go for their good looks)?”

Karan answered, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai (And sometime I also go for talent, but I never find it)."

Recently, 'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri took an indirect dig at Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar. On Thursday, the director penned a note in which he asked ‘boys of Koffee Gang’ to focus on their films.

He tweeted, “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers. Best. Always.”

Social media users also reacted to the tweet and suggested Agnihotri to not watch the show so much.

Earlier, while speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”