Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Karan Johar Praises Ajay Devgn's 'Runway34' Trailer, Says Film Promises A 'Breathtaking' Ride

After the split between filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ajay Devgn in 2016, the filmmaker recently praised the trailer of 'Runway34'. Check out the details below.

Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar Instagram

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 8:48 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn who is the director of ‘Runway 34’ and also stars in it thanked director Karan Johar for his praise on the film’s trailer. Johar had tweeted that the film promises a ‘breathtaking’ ride after watching the trailer. 

Devgn replied to him by saying, “Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out.”

Previously in 2016, Johar and Devgn had a bitter spat when Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ clashed at the box office. ANI had reported that Devgn had shared an audio of Kamaal R Khan, wherein the industry commentator talked about taking a bribe from Johar to malign Devgn’s film. 

Devgn’s wife Kajol also shared a video expressing her shock, and that led to fallout of her friendship with Johar. Johar expressed the sadness surrounding the incident in his autobiography, and added that his two decade long friendship with Kajol ended for good. However, Johar and Kajol amended their friendship in 2018, when both Devgn and Kajol appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan’. The trio buried their hatchet there. 

‘Runway 34’ is based on true events of a flight that faced challenges while descending at the Cochin Airport owing to the bad weather. Devgn plays Captain Vibrant Khanna in the movie.

