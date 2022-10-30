Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Kanye West Says He Was Beaten To Pulp After Outrage Over His Anti-Semitic Rants

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name 'Ye', is having a hard time after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

Rapper Kanye West.
Rapper Kanye West. Twitter

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 1:27 pm

He has now claimed to have been beaten to a pulp in recent weeks, reports Female First UK. The 45-year-old rap star lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media.

According to Female First UK, he recently took to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Female First UK added that Kanye made the comments shortly after his Twitter account was restored to the platform. The 'Stronger' hitmaker was recently suspended from the platform after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that Kanye's account has been restored.

