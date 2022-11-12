Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Takes Early Morning Dancing Lessons

Kangana Ranaut
Updated: 12 Nov 2022 1:13 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut loves to utilise her morning the best way possible - with a dance workout. The actress, who is currently working on her upcoming directorial 'Emergency', shared a video of herself taking dancing lessons. 

The 'Queen' actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Saturday and posted a video where she can be seen dancing in choreographer Terence Lewis's dancing school.

Kangana wrote on the video: "Early morning foot work with guruji @rajendrachaturvedi and @seema_purohit".

Kangana, who earlier delivered a box-office debacle with 'Dhaakad', has also been urging people in her home state of Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly election of the state.

On the work front, Kangana also has 'Tejas' in the pipeline in which she will essay the role of an IAF fighter pilot. In addition, she will also be seen in 'Emergency' as the former Prime Minister of India - Indira Gandhi.

