Kangana Ranaut Says Mahesh Bhatt’s Real Name Is 'Aslam', Asks ‘It Is A Beautiful Name, Why Hide It?’

Kangana Ranaut is one celebrity who is known to speak her mind and how. Now she is back with her words and has not targeted none other than filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress, on Instagram, shared an old video of Bhatt and alleged that his ‘real name’ was not Mahesh, but ‘Aslam’, adding that he should actually use real name and not represent a ‘certain religion’.

Sharing a series of clips, the actress wrote, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.”

Posting another clip, Kangana added, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?” Another clip shared by Kangana was also accompanied by a statement on Mahesh’s name, which read, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion, when he has converted…”

For the unversed, it was in 2020 that Kangana had accused Mahesh of nearly assaulting her. She claimed it happened so when she turned down ‘Dhokha’, directed by his daughter, filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt. The actress actually made her Bollywood debut in the 2006 film ‘Gangster’, which was backed by Mahesh Bhatt

Earlier, this year, she targeted Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhatt ahead of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and said the film’s biggest mistake is ‘wrong casting’. She even called Alia 'daddy's angel' and Mahesh ‘movie mafia’.

“This Friday ₹200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting... yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change),” she wrote at that time.

Work wise, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, which she is also directing.