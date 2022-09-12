Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Kalyani Priyadarshan To Play Lead In 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'

Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:38 pm

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who has been delivering hits consistently in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, will next be seen playing the lead in director Manu C. Kumar's upcoming Malayalam film, 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'.

The film, which is to go on floors from September 14, is to be produced by Route & Passion Studios.


Taking to Instagram to make the announcement about the film and to share her thoughts on it, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote: " 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima' - this one's gonna be jolly. Thanks to everyone who reached out to bless us.

"And a giant thanks to Dulquer Salmaan for lending us his voice with zero hesitation for this announcement. Thanks D, for being such a pillar of support and enthusiasm."

Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in as the music director for this film, which will have cinematography by Santhana Krishnan.

Kiren Das is the editor of the film, and Nimesh Thanoor will be in-charge of Art direction.

