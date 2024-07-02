Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide On Its First Monday

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas starrer saw a huge decline on its first Monday. It earned only Rs 34.6 crore nett in India in all languages.

A still of Prabhas from Kalki
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 5 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in pan-India on Thursday, June 27, in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Prabhas-led film was also released in theatres worldwide. Apart from India, the sci-fi thriller is performing well at the global box office as well. In four days, 'Kalki' crossed Rs 500 crore mark globally. But on day 5, on its first Monday, it witnessed a huge drop in its collections. As per a report in Sacnilk, the Nag Ashwin directorial made only Rs 34.6 crore crore nett in India. It is so far the lowest collection of the film. The total domestic nett collection of 'Kalki' stands at Rs 343.6 crore after five days. 

'Kalki' opened to Rs 95.3 crore. On day 2, it collected Rs 59.3 crore, on day 3, the film raked in Rs 66.2 crore, on day 4, it saw growth in its collections as it minted Rs 88.2 crore.

'Kalki 2898 AD' had an overall 47.18% Telugu occupancy (in 2D) and  43.74% (in 3D) on Monday.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala sharing the day 5 worldwide box office collection of 'Kalki', wrote on X, ''On Monday, #Kalki2898AD had a great hold.. It grossed ₹ 70 Crs+ WW.. Highest for a 1st Monday.. Total WW gross reaches ₹ 625 Crs..''

On Monday, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' shared on social media that the film grossed Rs 550 crore globally in its opening weekend. The film took a mammoth opening of Rs 191 crore globally on day 1. It surpassed the global opening records of Yash's 'KGF 2' (Rs 159 crore), Prabhas' 'Salaar' (Rs 158 crore), Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' (Rs 142.75 crore), Prabhas ' 'Sahoo' (Rs 130 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' (Rs 129 crore).

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' was reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani and Shobana among others. Celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and Mrunal Thakur had special cameo appearances.

