'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide On Its First Monday

'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in pan-India on Thursday, June 27, in five languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Prabhas-led film was also released in theatres worldwide. Apart from India, the sci-fi thriller is performing well at the global box office as well. In four days, 'Kalki' crossed Rs 500 crore mark globally. But on day 5, on its first Monday, it witnessed a huge drop in its collections. As per a report in Sacnilk, the Nag Ashwin directorial made only Rs 34.6 crore crore nett in India. It is so far the lowest collection of the film. The total domestic nett collection of 'Kalki' stands at Rs 343.6 crore after five days.