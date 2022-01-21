Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Actress Kajal Aggarwal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year in a private ceremony with only family members, relatives, and close friends attending the wedding. Now, she is pregnant.

Kajal Aggarwal - Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 6:54 pm

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, has never looked better. The two managed to keep the pregnancy news a secret for a few months before her husband revealed it on social media with an adorable emoticon.

A photo of Aggarwal in a black dress flaunting her baby belly went viral when it was posted on the internet. Fans are adoring Aggarwal's new pregnancy glow, and she looks adorable and happier than ever.

The actress has also been named a brand ambassador for a pregnancy kit company, for which she recently posted a video on YouTube. Aggarwal and her husband Kitchlu were in Goa for the New Year's celebrations a few days ago and shared some stunning photos on social media.

On October 30, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The lavish wedding was held at Mumbai's opulent Taj Hotel. The actress has also been having a great work calendar with projects like 'Mosagallu', 'Acharya', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Indian 2', 'Paris Paris', 'That is Mahalakshmi' keeping her occupied.

