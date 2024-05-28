Min Hee-jin's Alleged Text Chain Leak With ADOR's Executive Seemingly Confirm HYBE's Accusations

In the series of text messages dated February, a notable exchange occurs when Lee suggests to Min that they should strategize to separate ADOR from HYBE before BTS’ return from military service in June 2025. They discuss leveraging the media to cast doubt on HYBE by exposing alleged chart manipulation. The executive suggests that if it works out, this could raise questions about HYBE’s credibility and will lead to significant losses, which they could exploit. Min Hee-jin then mentions seizing the opportunity while HYBE is under scrutiny to detach ADOR.