K Drama

Min Hee-jin's Alleged Text Chain Leak With ADOR's Executive Seemingly Confirm HYBE's Accusations

While many screenshots of the text messages are being circulated online, one particular leak gained viral attention online, due to mentions of BTS.

Koreaboo
Min Hee-jin, HYBE Photo: Koreaboo
info_icon

A fresh string of purported text messages have been added to an existing collection of leaks containing exchanges among officials from ADOR. These messages appear to corroborate HYBE Labels’ allegations against ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee-jin, amidst a continuing legal dispute for control.

The ongoing psychological warfare unfolding behind the closed doors of the HYBE building has escalated into an unprecedented and highly-intriguing drama. Adding fuel to fire, local media outlet TV Daily exposed the ADOR CEO on May 27, unveiling a lengthy thread of text messages that appear to depict her scheming about ADOR’s departure from HYBE’s multi-label system.

While many screenshots of the messages are being circulated online, one particular leak gained viral attention online, due to mentions of BTS, drawing fans’ interest. It purportedly captures Min Hee-jin and Vice President Lee, referred to as her right-hand, devising a meticulous plan aimed at systematically pressuring HYBE through the media and public scrutiny.

In the series of text messages dated February, a notable exchange occurs when Lee suggests to Min that they should strategize to separate ADOR from HYBE before BTS’ return from military service in June 2025. They discuss leveraging the media to cast doubt on HYBE by exposing alleged chart manipulation. The executive suggests that if it works out, this could raise questions about HYBE’s credibility and will lead to significant losses, which they could exploit. Min Hee-jin then mentions seizing the opportunity while HYBE is under scrutiny to detach ADOR.

In another series of messages dating back to March, the ADOR CEO purportedly strategized to acquire NewJeans through monetary negotiations with the parent label. The messages indicate discussions about valuation and strategic bargaining tactics, leveraging contractual obligations and manipulating public perception through talking to the media.

One of the most revealing messages purportedly shows Min Hee-jin planning with the executive to enlist the parents of the members of NewJeans as whistle blowers to lodge complaints against HYBE. When the executive suggested that ADOR should initiate an internal complaint first, Min Hee-jin declined, stating that releasing the parents’ complaints to the media would be more advantageous for their cause, and will garner them more public favour.

NewJeans - Instagram
NewJeans Members' Parents Expose HYBE For 'Ignoring And Mistreating' The K-Pop Girl Group

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

However, it’s crucial to note that the authenticity of these text messages has yet to be verified, and neither of the two labels has responded to the matter yet.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress