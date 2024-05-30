Court In Favour Of ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's Injunction Request, Blocks HYBE's Voting Rights

For the uninitiated, the dispute between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR began when ADOR's CEO Hee-jin was discovered planning to wrest management control from the parent company. In response, HYBE initiated an audit to investigate further. As more evidence surfaced, HYBE requested her to resign as CEO of ADOR, the agency behind NewJeans. The conflict escalated and garnered public attention when she accused HYBE of plagiarizing NewJeans’ concept for their new girl group, ILLIT. Additionally, HYBE filed a lawsuit against her, alleging she leaked confidential trade information to external parties to facilitate ADOR’s separation from HYBE. On May 7, Min Hee-jin sought an injunction to prevent HYBE from using its voting rights to dismiss her at the ADOR extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 31.