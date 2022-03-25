Jr NTR Thanks His Fans For The Unwavering Love Following The Grand Release Of 'RRR'

Telugu actor Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in director SS Rajamouli’s latest offering ‘RRR’. The actor's performance has impressed the fans. Seeing the overwhelming response of fans and outpour of praises, NTR penned a heartfelt gratitude note on his Twitter. Many of his fans have claimed that his ‘Komaram Bheem’ performance is his career best.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love. Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.”

SS Rajamouli has taken the world by storm since the release of 'Baahubali' and now 'RRR', but NTR’s portrayal of Komaram Bheem comes as a surprise for the audience. Even the people who were not his fans before have been left speechless after seeing the actor in the new avatar for the film. Additionally, his chemistry with co-star Ram Charan has been termed as a visual treat to everyone.

The fans are calling Jr NTR as one of the finest Tollywood actors and even gave him the tag of ‘Upcoming Pan Indian Star’.

'RRR', set in 1920, explores the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Allure Sitaram Raju (Ram Charan) just before both the revolutionaries join the freedom fight for India. The movie is made on an estimated budget of whooping Rs 400 crores. Other famous actors like National award winner Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran are also a part of the film in supporting roles.



'RRR' explores the blind spot in the history and presents it as a cinematic spectacle. The film has had a global pan-India release today and is expected to break records of Indian cinema.