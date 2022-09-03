Jr NTR Attends 'Brahmastra' Pre-Release Event, Says 'We Perform Better Under Pressure'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer part one of the 'Brahmastra' film will release on September 9 and the film's pre-release event took place in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where 'RRR' star Jr NTR was the chief guest. The South superstar lauded Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli for bridging the gap between the Hindi and South film industries and spoke about why pressure is good for the industry.

"We perform better when we are under pressure. The pressure is good. The industry in total needs to accept this challenge and make good, better films for the audience. Not putting anybody down here. Let's accept the challenge," Jr NTR said at the conference.

Wishing Brahmastra all the luck, he further added, "I pray to God that Brahmastra truly comes out as the Brahmastra of the Indian film industry." He also said that Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli have united the Indian film industry.

'Brahmastra the Trilogy' is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmnsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine Astras (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras - named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the Brahmastra is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.