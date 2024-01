Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to perform at the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards for the first time.

The 80-year-old singer, who is nominated for Best Folk Album for 'Joni Mitchell at Newport', will take to the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on 4 February, reports Female First UK.

This marks the only time she has sung at the annual ceremony, despite having been honoured with 10 Grammy awards in the past, including the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.