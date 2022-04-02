Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
John Abraham All Set To Write A Motorcycle Drama

Actor John Abraham was appreciated for his motorcycle sequence in the film 'Dhoom' and said that his latest film 'Attack' also has some scenes where he is on a motorcycle.

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 2:08 pm

Actor John Abraham had recently donned the writer’s hat for his latest film ‘Attack’. Turns out that the actor will soon be treating his fans to another film written by him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about how he is in the process of writing a film. The film will be based on motorcycle racing and Abraham will, once again, be captured in his ‘Dhoom’ avatar. 

“I am doing a motorcycle racing film, in the middle of 2023. It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike,” he said.

The actor also has a motorcycle sequence in his film ‘Attack’ and says that he was apprehensive about how it would look on screen. “Thanks to Lakshya (Raj Anand, director), the climax of Attack is on the bike. I wasn’t up for it, but Lakshya felt that it would open the film up. He was right and I was wrong, as the sequence looks fantastic on screen,” he said.

Besides this, Abraham has multiple films in the pipeline as of now. He will be seen ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tehran’, ‘Force 3’ and a comedy with Sajid Khan. He is also working on the sequel of ‘ Attack’, said the actor. “With ‘Attack’, part two was planned even before the release of part one. I do not know about the commerce of one, but I am confident that it’s a very good film. The film will get us the respect we deserve and our producer, Jayantilal Gada has a big hand in greenlighting part two,” the actor said in the interview. 

‘Attack’ released on April 1 and has received a lukewarm response at the box office. 


 

