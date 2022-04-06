It’s A Girl For Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Actress Debina Bonnerjee and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to social media to share the news with their fans.

Sharing an adorable video of their hands opening up, one by one, mirroring petals of a flower and gradually revealing the adorable little hands of their tiny tot, the couple thanked their fans for all their support and good wishes. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 . Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina (sic).” Choudhary posted on Instagram.

The couple had taken to Instagram itself to announce their pregnancy too. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina,” they had posted a while back.

After meeting on the sets of their first TV show, 'Ramayan', the couple tied the knot in February 2011 in a private ceremony. Choudhary has been seen in shows such as 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara.' He has also been part of web series 'The Wife,' and his upcoming films include 'Wajah Tum Ho,' 'Paltan,' and others. Bonnerjee, on the other hand, has an active YouTube channel where she shares lifestyle, fitness, and fashion tips as well as a glimpse into her personal life. In fact, she has shared her pregnancy on her vlog as well.

Recently, she spoke about how she was trolled for putting up a video where she is wearing heels on Instagram. Fans schooled her about not wearing heels since she was pregnant. The actress said that she only wore them for the shoot and assured her fans that she is taking care of herself well.

Meanwhile, actress-comedian Bharti Singh And her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also blessed with a baby boy on Sunday (April 3).