Hrithik Roshan Wants To Go Back To ‘Fighter’ Mode, Gf Saba Azad Reacts To His Shirtless Pictures 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood, and why not? His looks and chiselled body can go any woman weak in her knees. But what if you see him going shirtless and running while he flaunts his perfect physique?

Well, if that is your dream too, then we are happy to tell you that it has come true. On Thursday evening, the actor took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his toned body in a throwback post. The actor, in the photo, has ditched his shirt as he is seen running with his trainer to get in shape for his next project ‘Fighter’.

He captioned the post as, “@krisgethin are you ready ? HeheI’m not Got to get back #fighter mode#throwback." As soon as he shared the photos, fans could not help but comment on his photos. In fact, one comment read as, “If this is where the transformation begins, I can’t imagine what the end result will be. #beast".

His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, too, took to the comment section to hype up Hrithik. She wrote, “Yes, you is you, was born ready!! Go ninja!!”

For the unversed, Saba and Hrithik are said to be dating for quite some time now. It all started when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They made it official after they attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration together.

In ‘Fighter’, the actor will be paired with Deepika Padukone for the first time, and will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Saif Ali Khan.