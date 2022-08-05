Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Wants To Go Back To ‘Fighter’ Mode, Gf Saba Azad Reacts To His Shirtless Pictures 

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and gave a glimpse of his toned body in his throwback pictures.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 4:37 pm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood, and why not? His looks and chiselled body can go any woman weak in her knees. But what if you see him going shirtless and running while he flaunts his perfect physique?

Well, if that is your dream too, then we are happy to tell you that it has come true. On Thursday evening, the actor took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his toned body in a throwback post. The actor, in the photo, has ditched his shirt as he is seen running with his trainer to get in shape for his next project ‘Fighter’.

He captioned the post as, “@krisgethin are you ready ? HeheI’m not Got to get back #fighter mode#throwback." As soon as he shared the photos, fans could not help but comment on his photos. In fact, one comment read as, “If this is where the transformation begins, I can’t imagine what the end result will be. #beast".

Related stories

You Will Be Missed: Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Tribute to 'Koi Mil Gaya' Co-Star Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Shooting Of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Completed

'Vikram Vedha: Writer-Director Gayathri Reveals Why Hrithik Roshan Was Cast For The Hindi Remake

Adding to the excitement, his girlfriend Saba Azad, too, could not help but comment. She wrote on the post, 

His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, too, took to the comment section to hype up Hrithik. She wrote, “Yes, you is you, was born ready!! Go ninja!!” 

For the unversed, Saba and Hrithik are said to be dating for quite some time now. It all started when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They made it official after they attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration together.

In ‘Fighter’, the actor will be paired with Deepika Padukone for the first time, and will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Saif Ali Khan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Fighter Film Deepika Padukone Bollywood Actor Bollywood Bollywood News Bollywood Couples Bollywood Movies Hrithik Roshan New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis