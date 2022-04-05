Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film 'War', has been busy shooting for his upcoming films. However, his personal life too has been making buzz due to his rumoured relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. While both of them have yet to speak about it officially, both of them were recently spotted together again. While the rumours continue to go around, the two were spotted at the Mumbai Airport.



According to Pinkvilla, Roshan rocked his white t-shirt with blue denims, a cap and a pair of sneakers. He also had a jacket tied to his waist. On the other hand, Azad was spotted wearing a brown crop top with baggy jeans and sneakers. However, this is not what attracted everyone, instead it was their gesture as they walked hand-in-hand from the airport.



Reportedly, Roshan’s family has given a nod to his relationship with Saba as she is seen sharing a great bond with the actor’s sisters and niece. On the professional front, Roshan is in buzz for the remake of hit ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will also been seen alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’.