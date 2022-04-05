Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Spotted Together At The Airport

Actor Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor and singer Saba Azad. However, the couple has not spoken about it officially.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Spotted Together At The Airport
Hrithik Roshan Instagram/ @hrithikroshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:57 pm

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film 'War', has been busy shooting for his upcoming films. However, his personal life too has been making buzz due to his rumoured relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. While both of them have yet to speak about it officially, both of them were recently spotted together again. While the rumours continue to go around, the two were spotted at the Mumbai Airport.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Related stories

Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Comments 'uffffff' On Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pic

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Dances To 'Senorita' With Farhan Akhtar At His Wedding, Netizens React


According to Pinkvilla, Roshan rocked his white t-shirt with blue denims, a cap and a pair of sneakers. He also had a jacket tied to his waist. On the other hand, Azad was spotted wearing a brown crop top with baggy jeans and sneakers. However, this is not what attracted everyone, instead it was their gesture as they walked hand-in-hand from the airport. 


Reportedly, Roshan’s family has given a nod to his relationship with Saba as she is seen sharing a great bond with the actor’s sisters and niece. On the professional front, Roshan is in buzz for the remake of hit ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will also been seen alongside Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Bollywood Bollywood Couples Art And Entertainment Mumbai Airport Entertainment Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain