Popular Canadian singer Shania Twain is known for her musical legacy and her resilience. In a latest interview, the singer opened up about her ex-husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange. The couple broke up because of his affair. Speaking in the interview, she mentioned that she does not harbour any hatred for her ex.
Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Great Company with Jamie Laing’ podcast, Shania Twain opened up about her relationship with Lange. She spoke about what she felt for him. She also talked about forgiveness in that episode. The singer said, “Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”
Twain also addressed the relationship with Lange. She mentioned that she does not ‘hate’ him, but she said that the cheating was a ‘mistake’ that he had to live with. She continued, “Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake. So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not ... That's not my weight.” The singer also talked about her father. She opened up about her rough childhood and the physical and emotional abuse that she endured from her stepfather Jerry.
Twain and Lange had tied the knot in 1993. The couple split in 2010 after Lange had an affair with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. She married Marie-Anne's then-husband Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.
On the work front, the 58-year-old singer was last seen in Netflix's ‘A Man In Full.’