Hollywood

Shania Twain Opens Up About Her Ex-Husband Robert Lange's Affair: Such A Great Mistake That He Has To Live With

In a recent interview, Shania Twain opened up about her ex-husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange. The singer said that she does not harbour negative feelings for him.

Instagram
Shania Twain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular Canadian singer Shania Twain is known for her musical legacy and her resilience. In a latest interview, the singer opened up about her ex-husband, Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange. The couple broke up because of his affair. Speaking in the interview, she mentioned that she does not harbour any hatred for her ex.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Great Company with Jamie Laing’ podcast, Shania Twain opened up about her relationship with Lange. She spoke about what she felt for him. She also talked about forgiveness in that episode. The singer said, “Forgiveness is in the family of letting go. But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong.”  

Twain also addressed the relationship with Lange. She mentioned that she does not ‘hate’ him, but she said that the cheating was a ‘mistake’ that he had to live with. She continued, “Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake. So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not ... That's not my weight.” The singer also talked about her father. She opened up about her rough childhood and the physical and emotional abuse that she endured from her stepfather Jerry.

Twain and Lange had tied the knot in 1993. The couple split in 2010 after Lange had an affair with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. She married Marie-Anne's then-husband Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.

On the work front, the 58-year-old singer was last seen in Netflix's ‘A Man In Full.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress