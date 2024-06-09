Hollywood

Penn Badgley Exclaims ‘I Am In A Music Video’ As He Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Role

Hollywood star Penn Badgley has thanked singer Ariana Grande for including him in the music video for 'The Boy Is Mine' alongside Brandy and Monica.

Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley Photo: X
The 'You' star expressed his gratitude to the 30-year-old pop star in an Instagram post, where he shared behind-the-scenes videos from the set, along with pictures of himself, Grande, and music video director Christian Breslauer, reports people.com. Badgley, dressed in his costume for the shoot, appeared in a white shirt and black pants alongside Grande, who donned a black leather Catwoman-esque costume. Breslauer held a glass of champagne in the shot, reports people.com.

The actor also shared a photo of himself and Grande in casual clothes, eating ice cream, and surrounded by cats, from a scene at the end of the music video. The last image featured the two looking at each other as a video camera zoomed in.

“The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment and @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day,” Badgley captioned the post. "Hey ma, I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise?? Honoured to be alongside these icons,” he added, praising the duo who released a song with the same name in 1998.

The two-time Grammy winner also shared a post with the same photos, along with additional ones of her working with a blue screen behind her and with Breslauer. “The boy is mine,” she captioned the pictures. She also shared scenes from the music video, including the apex moment when her character, dressed in the sleek catsuit, meets Badgley at his apartment.

The music video follows Grande as she creates a love potion for the fictional Mayor Max Starling (Badgley) to make him fall in love with her. The song, from her seventh studio album, 'Eternal Sunshine', is a reimagining of Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit of the same name.

